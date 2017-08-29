Nova Scotia woman looking to find people who rescued her following collision

A Nova Scotia woman is turning to social media to try and locate two men who helped her following an accident on Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Sam Kynock was driving along Highway 14 in Windsor Forks, N.S. to pick up her children at her mother’s house when she says she was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle.

Kynock says following the collision she was trapped in her vehicle, in pain and screaming when a man she didn’t know came to her aid.

Kynock says the man identified himself as a retired RCMP officer who lived nearby.

She says the man helped her get her legs free and called her mother to tell her about the accident. Kynock says the man also kept talking to her to help keep her awake and even held her hand until first responders arrived at the crash.

Kynock says she didn’t get the man’s name – but would like to find him to thank him.

A Facebook post she put up Tuesday morning has already been shared more than 200 times.

Kynock says she also wants to thank a paramedic named Eric who took care of her once they arrived on scene and a firefighter who helped cut her out of her vehicle.

She has been able to locate Eric but so far has had no luck finding the male firefighter who was working that day.

“They basically saved my life,” Kynock told Global News. “They helped me quite a bit.”

Kynock is now home from the hospital and recovering.

She says the crash left her with a cracked foot, concussion, whiplash and a sore chest from where the airbag was deployed.

Despite the injuries, Kynock says she feels lucky her kids wern’t in the car with her when the accident happened.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.