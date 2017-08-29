Saskatchewan breaks power use record for the third time in two months

With temperatures over 30 degrees in parts of Saskatchewan, power use was again at an all-time summer high.

Power use peaked on Monday afternoon at 4:26 p.m., soaring to 3,470 megawatts (MW).

“Saskatchewan is still growing and we’re seeing it in these new summer peaks,” said SaskPower Vice President of Transmission and Industrial Services Kory Hayko.

“More people and businesses are requesting new service and each household is using more power every year as they adopt new technology. We’re also seeing the summer peak climb higher towards our winter peak, and that’s why SaskPower needs to update the grid and keep growing along with the province.”

Previously, the record had been set at 3,419 MW on July 27 and before that at 3,360 MW on July 10.

The increase is attributed to the power use of nearly 140,000 homes.