Bob Layton editorial: Sleeping like a taxed baby

One thing you can be certain of in this tough economy is that if you can find a way to make a couple of extra bucks, some level of government will find a way to tax it.

People have been making money renting out their homes through Airbnb.

I met people in a cruise ship who had used Airbnb in several countries.

Some were good experiences, some not so good, and they offered advice.

People renting Airbnb accommodations in Quebec will soon be contributing to the provincial economy: a 3.5 per cent lodging tax to the province.

It’s a first for Canada.

Quebec would have collected nearly $4 million in the last year, had they thought of it sooner.

In some American states, cities collect a two per cent Airbnb tax.

About 300 jurisdictions around the world collect Airbnb taxes.

Did I mention Quebec is the first one in Canada?

Oh, that little clicking sound you heard in the background – that was the ears of the Alberta NDP perking up.

There is something beyond the carbon tax, after all.

How long will it take them to allow local Airbnb operators the privilege of contributing to the provincial coffers?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.