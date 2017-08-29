Special weather statement for smoke in eastern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville, Hudson Bay, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House, Creighton and Flin Flon areas for elevated pollution levels that are expected or occurring.

High levels of air pollution due to forest fire smoke from wildfires in northern Saskatchewan is affecting areas in central Manitoba and starting to affect east-central Saskatchewan.

Local wind flow will still affect the distribution of the heaviest smoke, but in general, areas in east-central Saskatchewan will see reduced visibility and extremely poor air quality at times during the day on Tuesday and overnight.

On Wednesday, light easterly winds develop and may begin to direct smoke into more areas in central Saskatchewan.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties and find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated.

