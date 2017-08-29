Cane gun, other improvised firearms seized from Winnipeg home

Several improvised guns made from canes and brooms were seized after emergency crews responded to a medical call at a Winnipeg home last week.

On Friday at 3 p.m. crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Thomas Barry Street. A number of firearms were found inside so police officers were then called.

Officers seized three “improvised firing devices”, ammunition and six bicycles.

Police said Tuesday that the firearms appeared to be “bang stick” style weapons. One of the weapons was made from a brown cane that was found with a spent .410 calibre round inside. Another was made from a red and white broom stick. That weapon had a live .22 calibre round in it.

Police said the third weapon appeared to have been removed from an airsoft rifle.

Five of the six bikes have been confirmed as stolen and returned to their owners.

Cory Richard Vincent, 42, from Winnipeg has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon x 3

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime x 3

Possession of a restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized x 3

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a firearm contrary to regulations

Store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 x 3

Fail to comply with probation order

Justin Mathew Melo, 30, from Winnipeg has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon x 3

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime x 3

Possession of a restriced weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized x 3

Store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 x 3

Fail to comply with probation order

Winnipeg police have seized nine “improvised firing devices” in 2017 so far while only two were seized in all of 2016.