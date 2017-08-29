Mother posts letter about loss of son Hunter in deadly Edmonton arson

The mother of the five-month-old boy who died in an arson last week has posted a public letter describing her feelings about the loss of her son.

A letter from Angie Tang was posted on the fence that surrounds the burned down Ambleside home.

The letter reads: “With your prayers and support I know I will feel better and recover. My heart is with Hunter always and I choose to remember the way he lived in my arms and wait till I hold you again.”

Tang also refers to two family dogs that died in the fire.

Hunter Brown died of smoke inhalation on Aug. 22 after he and Tang were pulled out of the burning home by firefighters.

Tang continues to recover in hospital.

READ MORE: Family of victims in deadly Edmonton arson thanks firefighters for their efforts

“We cannot imagine how the firefighters were able to get in and managed to pull Hunter and Angie out from their second-floor bedroom,” said Tang’s father, Peter Leung, in a statement to Global News on Monday.

READ MORE: Murder charges laid in Edmonton house fire that claimed life of baby boy

Bronson Woycenko, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder, arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Jessica Tammerand, 18, has been charged with arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.