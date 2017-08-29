Nova Scotia man faces child abandonment charges after toddler left in hot car

A 44-year-old man from Bedford, N.S. is facing charges of abandoning a child and criminal negligence after a child was left unattended in a vehicle on Aug. 18.

Halifax Regional Police say that they responded to a parkade in the 5800 block of University Avenue at 3:34 p.m. for reports of a toddler locked in a vehicle.

Temperatures went as high as 25 C that Friday.

Officers arrived to find a child buckled into a car seat in the back of the vehicle.

The car had all of its windows rolled up and the toddler was crying, sweating and in distress.

They could not locate any adults in the immediate vicinity and broke the window in order to remove the child.

The child was medically cleared by paramedics and the father of the child arrived shortly afterwards.

Police say the Department of Community Services was contacted and also attended the scene.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Oct. 17 to face the charges.