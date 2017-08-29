Suspicious package shuts down downtown Calgary CTrain station during rush hour

A suspicious package found in downtown Calgary on Monday forced police to shut down area roads and a nearby LRT station.

Emergency crews were called to the Central Library in the 600 block of Macleod Trail S.E. at around 4 p.m. for reports a suitcase had been left outside the building.

Police temporarily closed the City Hall North CTrain station while they investigated.

We're currently investigating a suspicious package in the 600 block of MacLeod Trail SE.

Expect vehicle & pedestrian closures in the area. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 28, 2017

The Calgary Police Service’s bomb disposal unit was brought in to examine the suitcase, but in the end it was determined not to be a threat.