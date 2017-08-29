Suspicious package shuts down downtown Calgary CTrain station during rush hour
A suspicious package found in downtown Calgary on Monday forced police to shut down area roads and a nearby LRT station.
Emergency crews were called to the Central Library in the 600 block of Macleod Trail S.E. at around 4 p.m. for reports a suitcase had been left outside the building.
Police temporarily closed the City Hall North CTrain station while they investigated.
The Calgary Police Service’s bomb disposal unit was brought in to examine the suitcase, but in the end it was determined not to be a threat.
