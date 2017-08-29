Prince Albert choking victim saved by quick actions of care home staff

Parkland Ambulance said knowing what to do when someone is choking helped save the life of a resident at a Prince Albert seniors care home.

Paramedics were called to the home over the weekend for a possible cardiac arrest.

They arrived to find staff performing chest compressions on an unconscious resident.

Paramedics took over the lifesaving steps and determined the resident was eating when they collapsed.

They were able to clear the person’s airway and the resident started breathing on their own.

The resident was taken to hospital for further care and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lyle Karasiuk with Parkland Ambulance said knowing what to do in an emergency can save someone’s life.

He said that if back blows and chest thrusts are not effective for a conscious person and the person goes unconscious, then chest thrusts are the next life-saving steps.

In this case, Karasiuk said staff reacted quickly and correctly in the situation.