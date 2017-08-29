Unfolding police situation in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are currently on scene of what they are only referring to as an “unfolding police situation” on Cambridge Crescent.

Police have been on scene since about 3 a.m.

They have closed Cambridge Crescent to the public.

This is an active investigation and subject to change but police are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time.

They are asking for the public’s patience as emergency services are working in the area.

We will update this story when more information is available.