St. Thomas fire chief dies following battle with kidney cancer
Residents of St. Thomas, and the local fire department, are mourning the loss of the community’s fire chief.
Rob Broadbent passed away on Monday following a battle with kidney cancer.
Broadbent, who was named chief in 2010, had been on leave for most of the summer.
He was born and raised in St. Thomas and had served with the St. Thomas fire department since he was 24.
Broadbent was 56.
No funeral arrangements have been announced as of yet.
