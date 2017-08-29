The Morning Show – Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

Here are your show highlights from The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640:

Would Toronto be ready for a disaster like Harvey?

Niru Nirupama is an associate professor of disaster & emergency management at York University. She and Matt discuss the state of preparedness Toronto would have to be in if an event such as Harvey were to affect us.

READ MORE: Hurricane Harvey: Houston chief worries ‘how many bodies’ will be found

Tiger Cats hire then fire controversial coach

The Hamilton Tiger Cats quickly went back on their decision to hire a former University in Texas coach following the controversy over his sexual assault scandals. Joining us from Hamilton is Scott Radley of AM900 CHML.

READ MORE: Art Briles won’t be joining Hamilton Ticats coaching staff: CFL

Is it time to check out of social media?

Valerie Michaelson of Queen’s University joins the AM640 Morning Show to discuss a new project she worked on which saw six high school students leave social media for one week.

Texas resident, Kevin Bennett describes the state following Harvey

Kevin Bennett is a resident of Sugarland, Texas. He joins Matt to describe the scene in Texas.

Jennifer Keesmat leaving position as city urban planner

Toronto Sun editor-in-chief Adrienne Batra joins the Morning show to discuss Jennifer Keesmat’s departure from her position as urban planner.

Why are we still surprised by Lyme disease?

AM640’s medial expert Brett Belchetz joins the show to disuss the common disease spread by ticks.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health reports spike in Lyme disease cases connected to Rouge Valley

Tropical Storm Harvey update with Jackson Proskow live in Houston

Taking a look at Tropical Storm Harvey from a different angle, Matt welcomes Global News Washington Correspondent Jackson Proskow live from Houston to the show.

Listen to The Morning Show live Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.