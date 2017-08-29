London Mayor Matt Brown apologizes for error on Afghanistan war monument

Mayor Matt Brown addressed the gaffe with London’s newly restored cenotaph in Victoria Park at city hall last night.

Last week it was noticed that the stone carving commemorating the war in Afghanistan said Canada’s involvement lasted from 2010 to 2014, instead of the proper range of 2001 to 2014.

Speaking last night at city hall, Brown said he spoke with the family of Trooper Mark Wilson, a soldier from London who died serving in Afghanistan in 2006, to apologize for the design error.

“We all know the Wilson family, they’re very gracious, but appreciated the call and appreciate that people are making this a significant priority to correct that error. “

City staff has said they hope to have the date corrected this week. The design company will foot the bill for the fix.

The nearly $500,000 restoration project will be officially unveiled during a rededication ceremony planned for Sept. 17.

Brown also addressed the vote by the community and protective service committee which voted in favour of spending $17,000 on a LAV III monument that is planned for the Wolseley Barracks.

“This is a part of our London legacy and also, as Coun. Cassidy pointed out, an excellent opportunity for us to come together as a community and recognize the sacrifice made by so many Canadians, including Trooper Mark Wilson.”

The plan, which was suggested by city staff, would see London acquire a decommissioned LAV III light armoured vehicle from General Dynamics and place it at Wolseley Barracks as a tribute.