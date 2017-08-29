Crash near Elie, Man. shuts down part of Trans-Canada Highway
A portion of Highway 1 was closed Monday night after a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi near Elie, Man.
The crash happened at the Trans-Canada Highway intersection with Highway 248 around 9 p.m. Westbound lanes on Highway 1 were closed for a little more than one hour.
The front end of the pickup truck was crumpled from the impact of the collision. It appears the truck rear-ended the semi.
STARS Air Ambulance responded to the call, but it’s unclear how many people were injured.
There’s no word yet on what caused the collision.
