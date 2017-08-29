Crash near Elie, Man. shuts down part of Trans-Canada Highway

A portion of Highway 1 was closed Monday night after a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi near Elie, Man.

The crash happened at the Trans-Canada Highway intersection with Highway 248 around 9 p.m. Westbound lanes on Highway 1 were closed for a little more than one hour.

The front end of the pickup truck was crumpled from the impact of the collision. It appears the truck rear-ended the semi.

STAR-7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Elie, MB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 29, 2017

STARS Air Ambulance responded to the call, but it’s unclear how many people were injured.

There’s no word yet on what caused the collision.