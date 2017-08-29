Crash
August 29, 2017 6:25 am
Updated: August 29, 2017 6:39 am

Crash near Elie, Man. shuts down part of Trans-Canada Highway

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Part of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday night after a crash involving a truck and a semi.

Global News
A A

A portion of Highway 1 was closed Monday night after a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi near Elie, Man.

The crash happened at the Trans-Canada Highway intersection with Highway 248 around 9 p.m. Westbound lanes on Highway 1 were closed for a little more than one hour.

The front end of the pickup truck was crumpled from the impact of the collision. It appears the truck rear-ended the semi.

STARS Air Ambulance responded to the call, but it’s unclear how many people were injured.

There’s no word yet on what caused the collision.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Elie
Manitoba
pickup
Semi
Trans-Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News