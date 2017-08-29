Man seriously injured after shooting in Regent Park
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Regent Park late Monday night.
Toronto police said they responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. near Cole and Sakeville streets.
Police said there was an altercation between two people and one man was shot.
Toronto Paramedics said the man in his 30s was shot in the torso and transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they are looking for the other man involved in the shooting.
