Male pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Markham

A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Markham late Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Denison Road and Markham Road.

York Regional Police said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition but later died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.