August 29, 2017 5:55 am
Updated: August 29, 2017 6:41 am

Male pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Markham

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Denison Road and Markham Road.

York Regional Police said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition but later died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

 

