Police investigate serious motorcycle crash at South Edmonton Common

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday night after police said he appeared to have struck a telephone pole with his motorcycle before being thrown from the bike.

A Global News crew at the scene said there were no telephone poles near the scene of the crash, however, there were multiple lamp posts in the area.

Officers were called to the area of 15 Avenue and 99 Street – by the South Edmonton Common Walmart – at 9:20 p.m.

Police said an investigation into what happened is ongoing.