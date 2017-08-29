Traffic
August 29, 2017 12:29 am
Updated: August 29, 2017 12:47 am

Police investigate serious motorcycle crash at South Edmonton Common

By Online journalist  Global News

Police officers were called to a serious motorcycle crash in the area of 15 Avenue and 99 Street - by the South Edmonton Common Walmart - at 9:20 p.m. on Monday night.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
A A

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday night after police said he appeared to have struck a telephone pole with his motorcycle before being thrown from the bike.

A Global News crew at the scene said there were no telephone poles near the scene of the crash, however, there were multiple lamp posts in the area.

Officers were called to the area of 15 Avenue and 99 Street – by the South Edmonton Common Walmart – at 9:20 p.m.

Police said an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
15 Avenue
99 Street
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Motorcycle Crash
South Edmonton Common motorcycle crash
South Edmonton motorcycle crash
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News