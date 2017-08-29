Albertans worry over family members in the path of Harvey

Some Alberta residents have been trying to keep track of loved ones who live in the path of one-time hurricane and now tropical storm Harvey.

Red Deer resident Nick Kondra says he has kids and grandkids in the Houston area.

He told the 630 CHED Afternoon News that his son lives just over 100 kilometres southwest of George Bush International Airport.

“Right now, there’s about three feet of water just outside his driveway, about six feet away from their house,” Kondra said. “He keeps texting us or sending pictures every so often, but if it gets worse, they have nowhere to go because they can’t drive their vehicles anywhere.”

“They’re just keeping in touch as long as they have power.”

Edmontonian Natasha Ciona is also watching helplessly as Harvey inundates Houston, where her mother lives right in the path of where emergency responders are relieving pressure from nearby dams.

“That puts her home and the neighbourhood surrounding [it] in more imminent danger,” Ciona said. “So everyone in her neighbourhood is getting out of that area if they hadn’t already.”

Her mother was able to find accommodation at a hotel, but Ciona is still worried for her.

“My mom doesn’t get around as easily,” she said. “Is someone going to be there to help my mom?… will my mom have all of her needs met there?”

Worse still, Ciona said, this is the second time her family has been through such an ordeal.

“Lots of people going through this in Houston lived through Katrina in New Orleans,” she said. “They had to evacuate… it took so long for New Orleans to recover that they started a new life in another state.”

For now, both Ciona and Kondra are just waiting to get updates from their loved ones, while hoping for the storm to finally pass.

