Guns N’ Roses play sold out show at Mosaic Stadium

If people are asking you to “please repeat that" today, chances are they were at the Guns N’ Roses concert. It was loud, and delivered as only the band could. As Sarah Komadina tells us, the band played on and on and everyone went home satisfied -- albeit with their hearing a little worse for wear.

The highly anticipated Guns N’ Roses show in Regina did not disappoint.

The band played for three hours to a horde of over 33 thousand fans. This is their first tour as original bandmates in over 20 years.

Organizers and fans alike are calling the show a success.

“By far the best concert I’ve ever been to, my favorite band by the way. I love them,” said fan Crystal Desjarlais.

The GNR concert was 15-year-old Terry McNab’s first.

“It was an awesome experience,” she said, adding her favourite part was when the band played “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” and “Sweet Child of Mine.”

The success of this colossal event has Paula Kohl, Director of Marketing, Communications and Strategy with Evraz, hoping Regina will host more big names.

“It was the first time we had a big show in the stadium. Part of it was showing Regina what we can do and showing the promoter what we can do, and we hope that means more big shows come to Mosaic Stadium,” Kohl said.

