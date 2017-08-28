Delta B.C. stable needs help caring for wildfire evacuee horses

A stable in Delta, B.C. desperately needs additional hands and supplies to care for more than two dozen horses that were rescued from B.C. wildfire zones.

Taisce Stables took in 44 horses that were forced to flee wildfires in the Cariboo region.

Among them are Floyd and Gold Rush, who have been staying in a paddock since early July. The two therapy horses are used to running on a 10-acre ranch and would love to return to their home in Lone Butte, B.C.

“This is jail, they’re not happy about it,” Lone Butte wildfire evacuee Laurie Niedermayer said. “They’re resigned to it but not happy.”

The Gustafsen fire forced them out of the area and now the Elephant Hill wildfire raging to the south is too close for comfort and keeping them from their home.

With the horses staying longer than expected, the stable’s resources are being stretched thin.

“We usually go through about three bales of hay a day. We’ve been going through 15,” Victoria Woodcock of Taisce Stables said.

They’re refusing to charge evacuees who already have enough stress in their lives, so they’re asking the public for help.

The stable is looking for donations of feed, especially hay.

They’re also looking for people who could help tend to the horses.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Taisce Stables at 778-918-0901.

– With files from Geoff Hastings