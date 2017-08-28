Man seriously wounded after shooting in Mississauga
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga near Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area around 7:10 p.m. on Monday evening.
Police say they arrived to find a 20-year-old man in serious condition after being shot during a fight involving four or five other men.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities say they are looking for a suspect driving a 2006 Grey Pontiac Torrent.
