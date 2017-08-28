Traffic
August 28, 2017 9:50 pm
Updated: August 28, 2017 10:04 pm

Man in serious condition after car crash in Toronto’s west end

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash in the city's west end Monday evening.

Max Trotta / Global News
A A

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in west-end Toronto Monday evening.

Toronto police said officers were called to Silver Dart and Renforth Drives, just west of Highway 427, at 8:10 p.m.

Peel paramedics took the man to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with a police escort.

Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and the intersection has been closed.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Peel Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News