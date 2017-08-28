Man in serious condition after car crash in Toronto’s west end
A A
A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in west-end Toronto Monday evening.
Toronto police said officers were called to Silver Dart and Renforth Drives, just west of Highway 427, at 8:10 p.m.
Peel paramedics took the man to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with a police escort.
Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and the intersection has been closed.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.