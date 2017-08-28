Crime
Brendan Billy, high-risk sex offender, to live in Vancouver: VPD

Brendan Billy, a high-risk sex offender, plans to live in Vancouver, said a police news release on Aug. 28, 2017.

A sex offender who is at a high risk for violence and re-offending is set to take up residence in Vancouver, police said Monday.

Brendan Dominic Billy was paroled from prison on Monday after completing a 15-year sentence for break and enter and sex assaults on two elderly women in the Squamish area back in 2001.

Billy is described as 43 years old, Indigenous, and 5’7″ tall.

He weighs about 180 lbs. and has short, dark, spiked hair with a receding hairline.

He also has a tattoo of the name “Lorna” on the right side of his neck, police noted.

A tattoo on the right side of Brendan Billy's neck.



Billy is under strict conditions on a recognizance of bail.

He can’t leave his home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and he’s not allowed on the premises of any facilities where seniors may live or gather. That includes retirement homes and recreational facilities.

He has to alert the authorities about any close relationships he may form, and he also has to let those people know about his criminal record.

He’s not permitted to possess or consume alcohol or drugs, nor can he enter a beer, wine or liquor store.

Billy also can’t have any weapons, nor can he possess any knives.

Global News