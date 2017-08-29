Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Daytime highs will remain hot over the next few days under an upper ridge. Sunshine will dominate the weather pattern, although parts of the valley will deal with haze that is moving in from the south.

When the ridge flattens out, we will see temps a couple of degrees cooler on Thursday, but most areas will remain near or above seasonal.

Signs point to sun and hot conditions again this upcoming long weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 29C to 36C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla