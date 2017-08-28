Diesel spill on Highway 1 brings closures near Brunette Avenue
Highway 1 was closed between Brunette and Gaglardi after a diesel spill on Monday.
The Burnaby Fire Department was notified around noon that a dump truck and trailer had leaked less than 100 litres on the highway.
A leaf spring had fallen off a flatbed truck that was driving ahead of a dump truck.
The dump truck driver saw the spring fall off the flatbed vehicle and felt it hit when it went under his own truck. He then pulled over as fast as he could.
The highway was closed out of safety concerns — a spark or even a tossed cigarette could have been very dangerous.
Twenty firefighters were on the scene after personnel from Burnaby and Coquitlam responded initially.
Firefighters covered the diesel with sand and then cleared it away by sweeping it three times.
The highway was totally closed just after 1 p.m., DriveBC tweeted.
But one lane was open just after 1:30 p.m.
And all lanes were open just after 4 p.m.
But drivers are nevertheless warned to expect heavy delays.
No environmental damage was recorded.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.