Diesel spill on Highway 1 brings closures near Brunette Avenue

Highway 1 was closed between Brunette and Gaglardi after a diesel spill on Monday.

The Burnaby Fire Department was notified around noon that a dump truck and trailer had leaked less than 100 litres on the highway.

A leaf spring had fallen off a flatbed truck that was driving ahead of a dump truck.

The dump truck driver saw the spring fall off the flatbed vehicle and felt it hit when it went under his own truck. He then pulled over as fast as he could.

The highway was closed out of safety concerns — a spark or even a tossed cigarette could have been very dangerous.

Twenty firefighters were on the scene after personnel from Burnaby and Coquitlam responded initially.

Firefighters covered the diesel with sand and then cleared it away by sweeping it three times.

The highway was totally closed just after 1 p.m., DriveBC tweeted.

#BCHwy1 CLOSED between Brunette and Gaglardi in #Burnaby detours available, use alternate route — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 28, 2017

But one lane was open just after 1:30 p.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 1 lane now open between Brunette and Gaglardi, expect heavy delays. #Burnaby — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 28, 2017

And all lanes were open just after 4 p.m.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 All lanes open between Brunette Ave and Gaglardi Way. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. #CoquitlamBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 28, 2017

But drivers are nevertheless warned to expect heavy delays.

No environmental damage was recorded.