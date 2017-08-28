Man sentenced in North Vancouver tire-slashing spree, arson

The man responsible for slashing the tires on 150 cars and setting a fire inside Capilano University has been sentenced, but he won’t be seeing any jail time.

Thirty-five-year old Shane Nendick will instead be under virtual house arrest for two years less a day under a conditional sentence, to be followed by three years probation under a suspended sentence.

READ MORE: RCMP release photo of alleged suspect involved in more than 150 tire slashings in North Vancouver

Back in December 2014, RCMP received dozens of calls after Nendick went on a tire-slashing spree, puncturing about 200 tires on 150 different vehicles near Capilano University.

The spree was so prolific that tow trucks had to be called in from neighbouring municipalities to help.

Gallery: Damage from the 2014 tire-slashing spree

Police were eventually able to link the vandalism to Nendick after an investigation found some of his blood on one of the tires.

He was subsequently identified as the person responsible for breaking into the university and setting a fire in an office on New Year’s Day 2015.

Police later linked him to two other break and enters, one at a gas station and one at a grocery store.

Nendick was convicted on 28 criminal charges back in March, 24 of which were related to the tire slashing.

Under his sentence, Nendick must adhere to 20 conditions which include living at his family home in Squamish and complying with a strict curfew.