No serious injuries after train collides with transport truck near Mitchell

A driver managed to avoid serious injuries after a train collided with a transport truck just east of Mitchell, Ont.

Perth County OPP officers responded to the collision on Road 155 just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the unloaded transport truck and trailer was travelling southbound and failed to stop prior to crossing the railway.

A Goderich Exeter Railway (GEXR) train, travelling westbound on the tracks, was unable to stop in time and collided with the trailer causing the front two locomotives to derail.

The train was hauling five rail cars loaded with grain and three empty rail cars at the time of the crash.

The transport truck driver was treated for minor injuries and the GEXR employees on the train were not injured.

The railway line and Road 155 between Line 32 and Line 34 will remain closed for a few days to assist with the clean-up and repair the tracks.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.