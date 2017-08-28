20% of preliminary duties end on Canadian lumber companies

MONTREAL – Canadian softwood lumber producers are getting a temporary reprieve with the ending of preliminary countervailing duties.

Most lumber companies will pay 6.87 per cent in anti-dumping tariffs after a 19.88 rate for countervailing duties formally ended as of Saturday.

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier to make final push in Washington on softwood lumber

Five producers singled out have paid duties between 9.89 and 30.88 per cent. All others paid 26.75 per cent.

WATCH: New Brunswick coming to grips with sobering reality of softwood lumber tariffs

The duty respite will last until final duty rates are announced this fall.

READ MORE: Canadian forestry company plans to help Houston rebuild with lumber shipment

Industry analysts say that although countervailing duties formally came off in recent days, some Canadian producers have been able to ship products south of the border without CVDs since Aug. 14 by delaying paperwork by up to 10 days.

Lumber prices which ran up in anticipation of export duties have begun to soften in part due to the lowering of duties.