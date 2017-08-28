Coquitlam family’s plea for help as legally blind mother of three faces cancer

A Coquitlam man is hoping the generosity of others can help him stay home with his wife and young kids as the family battles cancer.

Phil Trasolini’s wife Katalin is battling stage three breast cancer.

To make things worse, Katalin has Retinitis Pigmentosa, a condition that qualifies her as legally blind and unable to drive herself to treatment or medical appointments.

With three children at home, including a seven-month-old baby boy, the couple have their hands full.

“She’s holding up strong. She’s a tough one. She’s the strongest person I’ve known in my life,” said Trasolini.

Trasolini said the family was stunned to receive Katalin’s diagnosis, which they had originally chalked up to post-pregnancy complications.

“We thought it was a milk duct that had been plugged. We had had some challenges with breastfeeding, and it was just the logical progression.”

A double mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy are now in the family’s future — and now Phil, who has been on parental leave — needs to stay home to care for his wife and kids.

“It’s just another kick in the teeth. We’ve got to pull together and fight our way through it. It’s what we do best.”

A GoFundMe campaign has now been set up for the family, in the hopes of helping Phil stay home with the family.