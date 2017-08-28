Halton police believe same suspect responsible for 15 purse thefts

Halton police are investigating a series of purse thefts in the region that began last summer.

Police say there have been 15 incidents since July 2016, usually at local restaurants and hotels.

Similar occurrences have been reported in Toronto and York regions.

Police say they believe the thefts were committed by the same suspect.

The suspect appears to target women, usually foreign tourists, who use the back of their chairs to hang their purse on.

The suspect is usually seen on his cell phone and uses the the cover of his own jacket as he removes the purse and leaves with it concealed.