Adult massage parlour issue back on the docket at London city hall

A contentious massage parlour in London’s east end was back on the docket at London city hall.

An adult massage parlour located at 2190 Dundas St. East, formally operated under the name Mirage, is appealing city hall’s decision not to allow them a licence renewal after their licence lapsed in 2016 and was eliminated.

“They did not apply for a licence,” said Coun. Phil Squire. “So we cancelled their licence and reduced the number of body rub parlours. They’ve now come forward, and said wait a second — we do want to apply for a licence.”

The only decision made Monday afternoon was that the committee accept a staff report on the matter. A matter that is distinct — but similar — to a live adult entertainment parlour licence issue at the same location.

Famous Flesh Gordon’s is also located at 2190 Dundas St. East, and is in the process of trying to renew its licence. But its licence is different from that required for an adult massage parlour, and politicians say their hands are tied as to whether it’ll be approved.

“It’s really important when you’re in a legal process, and you’ve delegated the authority to carry out that legal process to staff — that you let staff do that,” said Squire.

He said it becomes problematic, when councillors start showing preferences and points of view.

“It could sort of tarnish that process, and we could end up in court about it,” he stressed.

According to municipal by-laws, four adult-live entertainment parlours are allowed to operate in London. Right now, there are only three.