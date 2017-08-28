Deschambault Lake man facing weapons charges

A Deschambault Lake, Sask., man is facing a number of charges after allegedly shooting a firearm on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

It happened early in the afternoon of Aug. 20 on the Deschambault Lake First Nation.

Joshua Ratt, 31, is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon contrary to an order, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with a probation order.

Ratt has made his first court appearance and will appear again Monday in Deschambault Lake provincial court.

During the investigation, an officer with the Deschambault Lake RCMP fired his weapon, wounding a man.

He was treated at a local nursing station.

The Saskatoon Police Service is carrying out the investigation into the shooting.

The RCMP has also asked for the Justice Ministry to appoint an independent observer.

The officer is currently assigned to administrative duties while the investigation is carried out.

Deschambault Lake First Nation is approximately 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

With files from The Canadian Press