Travel tips with Claire Newell: Beach vacation etiquette

The last thing I want to do is be the fun police, but there are certain rules — some official and some unspoken — that should be followed at the beach.

This first one is already prohibited here in Vancouver, but while away don’t smoke on the beaches.

Not only can warm summer breezes blow secondhand smoke into the faces — and lungs — of your fellow beachgoers, but cigarette butts are harmful to the environment.

Don’t shake out your towel or blanket around others. What you are shaking off will likely fly into someone else’s face or onto their blanket.

Don’t feed the birds. Not only is trying to eat your beach snacks around relentless seagulls annoying and it’s not good for their health.

And this brings me to my next point, which really should be a given but don’t leave trash behind.

Not all beaches come equipped with trash cans, so pack a plastic bag in your tote to dispose of trash and take it with you.

Now I’m sure you have a really amazing beach playlist, but unfortunately you are not the beach’s DJ. So, put your speakers away and pull out your headphones.

Don’t ignore local customs. As always when traveling, be respectful and observe local customs, including manners of dress and public behavior.

Teeny bikinis and public displays of affection may be OK at home, but in some countries it’s frowned upon.

Finally, don’t ignore warnings. Those signs warning of riptides, strong currents, and jellyfish are there for a reason

Follow these tips for the perfect beach day. Happy travels!