Bob Layton editorial: Who said that?

On Monday, we talked about the Valley LRT Line and the projected traffic delays. There was reaction.

Ann is concerned about all the idling if we have a cavalcade of cars waiting to get through an LRT jammed motorway.

Will people turn their engines off when it’s hot and they need their air conditioning? Not likely.

Norma is also pretty upset with coming traffic delays. She cannot imagine having these south side tie-ups causing driver distress.

Norma says it seems this council wants people to abandon cars and take bikes or transit instead.

She has made her feelings about traffic tie-ups known to the city and has been told people in the area are happy with the plan as-is and are not even asking for the tracks to be raised.

What? Norma would like to know exactly who they talked with.

She has lived in the area all of her 74 years and does not believe anyone would agree with that.

She fears another situation like the one we have around the Royal Alex.

Norma wonders if the city is too interested in pushing the west line, to do the south side right.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.