Blogs
August 28, 2017 3:47 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Monday, August 28

By

Texas National Guard soldiers aid residents in heavily flooded areas from the storms of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 27, 2017 Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD/Texas Military Department/Handout via REUTERS

A A

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on August 28.


Why the U.S. wasn’t prepared for Hurricane Harvey: Glenn McGillivray
Glenn McGillivray, Managing Director at the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction in Toronto, explains.

View link »

 

Ontario Provincial Police make largest drug bust in history
Julian Fantino, Former OPP Commissioner and former TPS Chief, joined the show to give his comments on the bust, that seized $250M of cocaine.

View link »

 

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News