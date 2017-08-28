Here are some of Canada’s largest drug busts over the last 25 years

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Monday that they had carried out the largest drug bust in the province’s history.

A wall of cocaine was on display OPP headquarters, with an estimated street value of $250 million. Police said the investigation — nicknamed Project Hope — netted 1,062 kilograms of pure cocaine.

The massive drug bust is just one of several made across the country each year. The Canadian Border Services alone made about 9,611 drug seizures in the 2015-2016 fiscal year, which valued more than $310 million.

Here are a few of Canada’s most notable drug busts in recent years.

Edmonton, July 2017

Edmonton police announced in July that they had made the largest fentanyl pill seizure in Canadian history after an investigation began in March.

On July 5, the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit conducted a search on a house in Edmonton, where 67,000 fentanyl pills were seized with an estimated street value of $2 million.

The bust also involved three other Edmonton houses and a fourth in Sturgeon County. In total, 130,000 fentanyl pills were found, with an estimated street value of $3.9 million.

Other illicit drugs, such as carfentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were also found.

Toronto, October 2016

In October 2016, Toronto Police announced they had made the “largest single seizure” of cocaine in the city’s history at the time. Police found 73 kilograms of cocaine, 12 kilograms of crystal meth, and eight kilograms of ecstasy during the “Project Polar” drug bust.

The total street value of the drugs found was about $9 million.

Pembroke, Ont., September 2008

In September 2008, Ontario Provincial Police carried out what they claimed was the largest marijuana seizure in Canadian history. OPP seized more than 40,000 plants from a farm in Pembroke.

According to Northern News, the crop had an estimated street value of $40 million. The massive bust involved about a dozen police cruisers and 30 officers.

Vancouver and Toronto, September 2000

A cocaine drug bust in 2000 uncovered 1,700 fake duck eggs that were filled with heroin and the ecstasy pills.

The seizure of 150 kilograms of drugs, carried out in both Vancouver and Toronto, was one of the largest in the country’s history.

“It’s definitely the largest in Vancouver, and nobody can remember anything larger in Toronto or Montreal,” said RCMP Corporal Grant Learned told The Globe and Mail at the time.

The drugs originated from China, and RCMP said the deliveries were closely co-ordinated by groups in both cities, The Globe wrote.

Montreal, November 1992

Canadian jets and helicopters chased a plane carrying 4.1 tonnes of Colombian cocaine, according to a 1992 Reuters report.

Three Canadians and three Colombians were arrested when the plane finally landed in Quebec. At the time, the cocaine was worth more than $790 million.

