Kim Kardashian hints at troubled relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian spoke with Ryan Seacrest about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner when she stood in for Kelly Ripa on Monday’s Live With Kelly and Ryan.

During a conversation between Kardashian and Seacrest, she revealed that Jenner’s transition was probably “the most difficult thing we’ve ever dealt with or filmed.”

“Just because we had no idea if people were going to accept her,” Kardashian explained. “And that was the hardest thing, seeing that someone might go through a lot of pain and you can’t do anything to protect that person.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner says Donald Trump’s transgender ban is ‘very, very disappointing’

Seacrest asked Kardashian how things are between her and Jenner now.

“We don’t have much of a relationship,” Kardashian responded. “We’re family, so I do believe that maybe this is just a phase.”

Kardashian went on to discuss the situation between Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, after Caitlyn published her memoir and included stories about Kris that Kardashian called “hurtful” and “unfair.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly hired a surrogate to carry third child

“I feel like there’s been so much hurt and pain with Caitlyn and my mom, and at the end of the day, I’ll always ride for my mom, she’s my mom, I love her to death,” Kardashian said. “I respect Kendall and Kylie and that’s their dad and it’s a crazy dynamic, but at the end of the day, we’re all family. I’m just going to try to be super positive and hope that it all resolves itself.”

Caitlyn Jenner spoke about her relationship with the Kardashians during an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday.

“The relationship on the Kardashian side has been strained recently,” Jenner said. “To be honest with you, I don’t really talk to them. I haven’t talked to them in months and months and months.”

READ MORE: MTV VMAs 2017: 9 moments you need to see

When Jenner was asked about the reasons for the distance between her and the Kardashians she explained that she’s been “disappointed” by some of their actions in recent times.

“I’m just disappointed in a lot of ways,” she said. “I’ve tried desperately to make sure that my relationship with my two daughters Kendall and Kylie has stayed strong. Yesterday I saw Kylie and I went to dinner with Kendall last night.”

When asked if she thinks her relationship with Kris and the rest of the Kardashians will “smooth over,” she replied: “I hope so, I raised those kids. Things will come around.”