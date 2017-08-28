Hwy 33 closed again because of Philpott Rd fire

Highway 33 was closed around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, after being open to piloted single-lane alternating traffic for most of the day.

Drivers experienced delays, but were allowed through between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Central Okanagan Regional District Emergency Operations is reporting crews are preparing for another hot day on the fire frontlines.

The BC Wildfire Service confirms the Philpott Road wildfire now covers 465 hectares and is 20 per cent contained.

Approximately 90 firefighters from several Central and South Okanagan departments will be working on protecting homes and buildings throughout the fire area using almost two dozen trucks and water tenders.

BC Wildfires crews and equipment are also co-ordinating firefighting strategies.

The evacuation order remains in place for approximately 600 residents from just over 200 properties.

Another 600 residents who were allowed to return home on Sunday remain on evacuation alert.

Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household use only, to preserve the water supply for the fire fight.