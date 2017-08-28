Mike’s Monday Outlook: Hot start to the last week of August

Meteorological summer is about to come to a close but not before we sneak in a few more hot days.

Meteorological summer is June, July, and August. These are the months where we typically see out most “summer like” conditions as opposed to into the middle of September when the season officially changes.

It will be a hot start to the week with temperatures on Monday and Tuesday approaching 30 Celsius with limited humidity as well.

Temperatures will take a small dip into Wednesday as a front will move across southern Manitoba but doesn’t look like it will bring rain to the Winnipeg area. Some rain will fall along this front but mostly east (essentially in Ontario) and possibly a little south of the city. The west shouldn’t have to worry about any. Mostly, the effect of this front will be temperatures falling back towards the mid 20’s which is still slightly above normal.

High pressure will settle in behind this front and keep the skies clear until just before the weekend. It looks like there could be some rain or some thunderstorm activity on Friday. There isn’t total agreement with weather models that this will happen in Winnipeg and even amounts vary at this point cause it’s still fairly far out.

The biggest takeaway at this point is you can expect a hot, sunny week for southern Manitoba and possibly seeing rain Friday at the earliest.