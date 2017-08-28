Halifax police continue to investigate Jason MacCullough’s murder 18 years later

Police are continuing to investigate the death of 19-year-old Jason MacCullough, 18 years after his death, and are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

MacCullough’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Dr. in Dartmouth in the early morning of Aug. 28, 1999.

READ MORE: North Dartmouth remembers young homicide victim

Police say there was no indication that the teen was involved in any type of criminal activity, leading them to believe that MacCullough’s death was a random act.

Police believe that the 19-year-old was walking home and using the well-known short cut between two buildings.

WATCH: 16th Annual Walk Against Violence remembers Jason MacCullough

Investigators believe that several people were in the area at the time of MacCullough’s death and that there were witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information, no matter how small the detail, is asked to call police at 902-490-5333 or contact Crime Stoppers.