Nova Scotia motorcycle driver killed in collision with car

A 55-year-old man from Coldbrook, N.S., has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Sunday in Auburn, N.S.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the call of the collision on Highway 1 and found that the driver of the motorcycle had been thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver died at the scene while the driver of the car was not inured.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to investigate and the collision remains under investigation.