Russia’s new U.S. ambassador to discuss Washington-Moscow relations with American official

Russia’s new ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov met U.S. ambassador to Russia John Tefft on Monday to discuss ties between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Antonov, appointed ambassador by presidential decree last week, takes over from Sergei Kislyak, whose contacts with members of President Donald Trump’s campaign team made him a central figure in the row over alleged Russian influence in the U.S. presidential election.

The two men discussed bilateral relations and “some international problems,” the ministry said.