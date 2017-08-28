Politics
August 28, 2017 9:14 am

Russia’s new U.S. ambassador to discuss Washington-Moscow relations with American official

By Staff Reuters

In this file photo taken on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov smiles at a briefing in the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia.

(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)
A A

Russia’s new ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov met U.S. ambassador to Russia John Tefft on Monday to discuss ties between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Antonov, appointed ambassador by presidential decree last week, takes over from Sergei Kislyak, whose contacts with members of President Donald Trump’s campaign team made him a central figure in the row over alleged Russian influence in the U.S. presidential election.

READ MORE: Russian ambassador to U.S., at the centre of election meddling probe ends tenure

The two men discussed bilateral relations and “some international problems,” the ministry said.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Anatoly Antonov
John Tefft
Moscow
Russian ambassador to U.S.
Sergei Kislyak
U.S. ambassador to Russia
U.S. Presidential Election
Washington

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News