August 28, 2017 8:26 am

Girl, 15, stabbed multiple times at Manitoba church on Sunday afternoon

By Writer / Producer  Global News

A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler, Man. on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Pembina Valley Baptist Church around 1 p.m. and found a 15-year-old girl with a number of stab wounds.

Winkler police say the girl was rushed to the Boundary Trails Health Centre before being airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. She remains in stable condition.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man in the church parking lot. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are working to determine a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

