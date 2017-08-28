Girl, 15, stabbed multiple times at Manitoba church on Sunday afternoon
A A
A teenage girl is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Sunday afternoon at a Winkler, Man., church.
Officers were called to the Pembina Valley Baptist Church around 1 p.m. and found a 15-year-old girl with a number of stab wounds.
Winkler police say the girl was rushed to the Boundary Trails Health Centre before being airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. She remains in stable condition.
Officers arrested a 39-year-old man in the church parking lot. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police are working to determine a motive. The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.