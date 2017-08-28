City committee to review recommendations for addressing Orgaworld odour issues

The ongoing stench from a composting facility in south London will be on the agenda Monday at city hall.

A public participation meeting will be held by the planning and environment committee where city politicians will review twelve recommendations on how to deal with the issue, which has lingered for almost a decade.

Powerful and unpleasant smells have been a constant complaint from residents in south London since Orgaworld opened nearly ten years ago.

Among the recommendations made by staff is for city hall to create a pilot project that extends from May 2018 to September 2018 to test and potentially purchase an olfactometer called the Nasal Ranger. The odour detection device could lead to London creating an odour bylaw.

Currently, all odour complaints must be made to the province.

Similar devices have been used for years across North America, including Colorado in wake of legalized marijuana.

Perfect weather to start exploring with the Nasal Ranger – let the adventures begin! Huge thanks to @McGinleyMike pic.twitter.com/j1olunSHsb Story continues below — Julia Feuer-Cotter (@firstroadnorth) June 6, 2015

The device costs roughly $2,600.

Other staff recommendations include asking the Middlesex-London Healt Unit to provide a health opinion on odours from waste management facilities by September 2018, and requesting Orgaworld re-initiate their public liaison committee or another form of community engagement in order to facilitate further discussion and to strengthen its relationship with area residents.

City staff are also suggesting London boost the odour-monitoring system that is already in place up to a maximum of $90,000 for two years from the sanitary landfill site reserve fund.