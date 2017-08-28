Fire damages building in Dorval
A A
Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a building went up in flames in Dorval Sunday night.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, a suspect smashed the window of the establishment and threw an incendiary object inside around 10 p.m.
The building is located on Chartier Avenue near 55th Avenue.
READ MORE: Crash near tracks in Dorval disrupts RTM train service
Police say damage inside the building appears to be significant, but no one was injured in the flames.
The suspect fled the scene and no arrest have been made.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.