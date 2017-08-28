Fire damages building in Dorval

Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a building went up in flames in Dorval Sunday night.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, a suspect smashed the window of the establishment and threw an incendiary object inside around 10 p.m.

The building is located on Chartier Avenue near 55th Avenue.

Police say damage inside the building appears to be significant, but no one was injured in the flames.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrest have been made.