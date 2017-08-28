Crime
August 28, 2017 5:57 am
Updated: August 28, 2017 6:13 am

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

Mon, Aug 28: A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was located in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision or if the driver will face any charges.
