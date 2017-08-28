Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said a woman was located in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to her injuries.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision or if the driver will face any charges.
