COMMENTARY: Hamilton mayor pushes back against Trump’s bombast

Kudos to Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger for taking to Twitter and challenging Donald Trump‘s misguided tweets about tearing up NAFTA.

Federal and provincial leaders seem to be taking a hands-off attitude toward Trump’s bombast but if you don’t confront a bully, you empower the bully.

There’s a lot at stake in trade agreements and a bad NAFTA deal or no NAFTA deal would impact Hamilton’s economy, so the mayor is right to weigh in on the debate.

In fact, I hope some of the mayors and governors of American cities and states speak up about Trump’s wrong-headed comments about NAFTA.

Thirty-eight of the 50 states have economies that benefit from NAFTA, and if their president tears up the deal, as he is threatening to do, hundreds of thousands of American working families would be affected.

I can’t understand how Trump thinks that burning bridges will actually benefit America in this 21st century global economy and I don’t understand why so many Americans blindly follow that myopic concept.

Hamilton’s mayor has taken a stand, and that’s a good start.

It’s time for other mayors, both American and Canadian to speak up against Donald Trump’s absurd and short-sighted economic policies.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.