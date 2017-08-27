Traffic
Three people taken to hospital after crash near Balzac

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 566 near Balzac, Alta., north of Calgary on Sunday.

EMS said three people were taken to Foothills Hospital.

A woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Two other people were taken to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Officials continue to investigate what caused the crash.

 

 

