Three people taken to hospital after crash near Balzac

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 566 near Balzac, Alta., north of Calgary on Sunday.
EMS said three people were taken to Foothills Hospital.
A woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
Two other people were taken to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.
Officials continue to investigate what caused the crash.
