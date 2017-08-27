Canada
August 27, 2017 8:07 pm

Damages at Saskatchewan museum believed to be from hit and run

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say the Luseland and District Museum was struck by a vehicle, causing damage inside.

Police say a museum in west-central Saskatchewan was struck by a vehicle causing damage inside the building earlier this month.

After the initial investigation, police believe the unknown driver hit the west wall of the Luseland and District Museum, panicked and drove away.

When the wall was struck, a cabinet inside the museum was knocked over destroying 20 pieces of “priceless and irreplaceable” china, according to a Facebook post by Kindersley RCMP.

The hit-and-run is believed to have happened sometime between Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 24.

Evidence suggests the suspect vehicle may be a small SUV with front-wheel drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service.

Luseland is approximately 190 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
