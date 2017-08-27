Damages at Saskatchewan museum believed to be from hit and run

Police say a museum in west-central Saskatchewan was struck by a vehicle causing damage inside the building earlier this month.

After the initial investigation, police believe the unknown driver hit the west wall of the Luseland and District Museum, panicked and drove away.

When the wall was struck, a cabinet inside the museum was knocked over destroying 20 pieces of “priceless and irreplaceable” china, according to a Facebook post by Kindersley RCMP.

The hit-and-run is believed to have happened sometime between Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 24.

Evidence suggests the suspect vehicle may be a small SUV with front-wheel drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service.

Luseland is approximately 190 kilometres west of Saskatoon.