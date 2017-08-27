Protesters from opposing groups face off at Calgary City Hall

Dozens of police officers watched over demonstrators from two opposing groups, the Calgary Anti-Fascist Action and the North American Freedom Fighters, rallying at city hall on Sunday afternoon.

So far this summer, there have been several heated rallies in downtown Calgary.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence in Calgary as anti-Islam group clashes with opposition Sunday

Anti-Fascist demonstrators said more needs to be done to stop racism in Calgary.

“I want people of colour to know that they should have a voice and they’re allowed to come and say something. They’re allowed to disrupt the system that disrupts their life all the time,” one protester said.

Police said the demonstrations remained peaceful and no arrests were made.